'Creativity Conference' Scheduled for March 29-31

The 16th annual Florida Creativity Conference—presented by the Florida Creativity Alliance, Inc., the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee and Florida Studio Theatre—takes place March 29-31 in Sarasota. The conference includes representatives from the business, education and arts communities, with a focus on stretching one's imagination, igniting one's creativity and developing problem-solving skills. The theme is "Navigating Now & Beyond." General admission is $100-$280.