American Spending During Super Bowl Expected to Reach $14.8 Billion

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff Image: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia Commons

American adults plan to spend $81.30 on average while watching the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams play in Super Bowl LIII, according to new survey results published by the National Retail Federation. That amounts to an estimated total of $14.8 billion in spending, down from $15.3 billion in 2018, but up from $14.1 billion in 2017. The survey found that 72 percent of adults plan to watch the game, down from 76 percent last year. Among those watching, 79 percent plan to buy food and beverages and 10 percent plan to purchase team apparel and accessories.