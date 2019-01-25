Nonprofit Names New Preschool Program Director

Susan Miranda Image: Courtesy The Florida Center for Early Childhood

The Florida Center for Early Childhood recently hired Susan Miranda as the new director of its Starfish Academy, a preschool program that serves children from 6 weeks old to 5 years old. The Florida Center is a 501(c)(3) that specializes in early childhood development, child abuse prevention, infant and early childhood mental health and fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. Miranda has over 20 years of experience working with young children and families.