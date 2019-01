A rendering of the planned Poinciana pool area Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Lakewood Ranch's Neal Communities recently announced plans for Poinciana, a new gated community that will be located at the corner of Lockwood Ridge Road and Honore Avenue in Manatee County. When completed, the neighborhood will include 84 paired villas with sizes ranging from 1,434 to 1,524 square feet, as well as a pool, spa and recreation area.