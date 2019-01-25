Health care
Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care
Seven hundred guests attended the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation fundraiser earlier this month.
The second annual Hospital Gala hosted by the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation earlier this month raised more than $1.2 million that will be used to support the hospital's cardiac services. Seven hundred guests attended the fundraiser. Last year, the hospital’s heart team performed 1,015 surgeries and more than 6,000 catheter-based procedures.