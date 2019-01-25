Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

Jaclyn Brunckhorst at the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation gala Image: Courtesy Ticia Mahler

The second annual Hospital Gala hosted by the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation earlier this month raised more than $1.2 million that will be used to support the hospital's cardiac services. Seven hundred guests attended the fundraiser. Last year, the hospital’s heart team performed 1,015 surgeries and more than 6,000 catheter-based procedures.