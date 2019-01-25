  1. Features
  2. How to Plan the Ultimate Party

Life of the Party

14 Party Venues with Pizzazz

Our area is full of places to host your gathering.

By Ilene Denton 1/25/2019 at 9:50am Published in the February 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Historic Spanish Point

Image: Courtesy Photo

From tried-and-true event venues like Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art to unexpected party spots (Sailing Squadron, anyone?), the area is full of places to host your gathering. Here are 14. Remember, many restaurants—too many to list here—have private rooms, too. 

Hot Spots

Powel Crosley Estate

The enchanting Mediterranean Revival bayfront estate built by inventor Powel Crosley in 1929 is a lovely site for all kinds of private parties, with a Great Room right out of a movie set and a bayfront lawn that leads to a pavilion perfect for your wedding ceremony. One Seagate Drive; 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Historic Spanish Point

From the beautifully restored pioneer-era Mary’s Chapel to the White Cottage Lawn and sunken garden and even the rustic packing house, this 30-acre outdoor museum has unusual spaces galore for your special day. 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

Michael’s On East Ballroom 

This venerable party space, so popular that it often hosts three events a day, got a bright facelift last summer. But the consistently excellent food and service are why party givers keep coming back. For more intimate gatherings, check out the adjacent Michael’s Wine Cellar. 1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota

The Ringling Museum

Wedding receptions and other milestone events on the Cá d’Zan Terrace or in the museum courtyard are true works of art. Or consider the Circus Museum’s Tibbals Learning Center; cocktails outdoors under the Big Top tent, and your guests can slip in to tour the amazing miniature circus. 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota

Selby Gardens

The almost-too-beautiful-to-be-true tropical garden on Sarasota Bay has been a coveted party spot for decades, but it really upped its game a couple of years ago when the Michael’s On East team took over its activities center and transformed it into a sophisticated event venue. 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota

The Sarasota Modern Hotel

Image: Courtesy Photo

Hotels

Art Ovation Hotel

Applause, applause for this contemporary new downtown hotel, its lobby full of ever-changing art exhibits. Choose the grand ballroom if you’re planning a party for hundreds, or the rooftop bar for an intimate gathering. (Like your engagement party, perhaps?) 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota 

Hyatt Regency Sarasota

The granddaddy of downtown hotels, the Hyatt Regency has a fresh contemporary look in tropical tones thanks to a stylish top-to-bottom renovation. For small gatherings, check out the Boathouse that’s part of the hotel’s 32-slip marina. For blow-out weddings, bar mitzvahs and other special parties, the ballroom is your best bet. 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota

Embassy Suites by Hilton Sarasota

The brand-new North Tamiami Trail hotel boasts boardrooms, atriums and event spaces for all sizes and types of functions, but the star space is the ninth-floor ballroom with bay views. 202 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

The name alone conjures up elegance and impeccable service. If you’re planning a wedding for a princess, you’ve found the spot. 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota

Sarasota Modern Hotel

Modern is its middle name, so you can expect bright, clean spaces at this newest addition to the Rosemary District. Three choices for your soirée: a poolside event space with built-in bar, a private dining room or the fifth-floor terrace with downtown views. 1290 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota

The Westin Sarasota

With Gulf and bay views that go on forever, the region’s first rooftop bar caused quite a stir when The Westin debuted last year. Event spaces are available large—very large, if you’re considering the ballroom—and small. 100 Marina View Drive, Sarasota

The Newest

Highgarden at Sage

The former Ceviche (and 100 years ago the Sarasota Times) has been reimagined as a restaurant and rooftop bar called Sage, with a private event space they’re calling Highgarden, for you Game of Thrones fans. Executive chef is Christopher Covelli, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute of New York. It is set to open sometime this month. 1216 First St., Sarasota

And don’t forget...

Sarasota Sailing Squadron

The membership-based boating organization rents out its open-air bayfront pavilion to nonmembers for parties from May through August (the rest of the year is its busy regatta season). Be forewarned: It’s not air-conditioned, so you might want to aim for a May event. Booking is appreciated three to four months in advance; call (941) 388-2355.

Siesta Beach Pavilions

Those modern new pavilions at Siesta Key Public Beach make great parties. The three large pavilions—Sea Turtle, Sunset and Gulf Waves—can be reserved for four hours at $160, or all day at $320; they hold 75 people. The eight smaller shelters, with a 20-person capacity, can be reserved for $75 for four hours or $150 all
day. Call Sarasota County central reservations at (941) 861-7275. (Special events open to the public need additional permitting.)

Filed under
entertaining
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. How to Plan the Ultimate Party

Top Party Planners Share Their Secrets to Great Events

From greeting hosts to dealing with dietary preferences, four party planning pros share their top tips.

Today's Hot Party Drink: The Aperol Spritz

This drink has taken over cocktail menus in recent years.

Secrets from Top Home Party Throwers

Four local hosts famous for their hospitality share the secrets to their fabulous fetes.

New York Theater Writer Michael Riedel Recalls Some Unforgettable Show Biz Parties

Riedel, an author, radio host and frequent Sarasota visitor, is also the theater columnist for the New York Post.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Life of the Party

How to Plan the Ultimate Party

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton, Giulia Heyward, Cooper Levey-Baker, and Michael Riedel

Hosts With the Mosts

Secrets from Top Home Party Throwers

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

The Pros Say

Top Party Planners Share Their Secrets to Great Events

01/25/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cheers!

Today's Hot Party Drink: The Aperol Spritz

01/25/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Life of the Party

14 Party Venues with Pizzazz

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

It's A Hit!

New York Theater Writer Michael Riedel Recalls Some Unforgettable Show Biz Parties

01/25/2019 By Michael Riedel

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Friendly Competition

Art Battle Comes to Sarasota This Weekend

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Embracing Our Differences Luncheon

01/24/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

01/24/2019 By Ilene Denton

Curious Coincidence

Florida Studio Theatre’s New Production Pairs a Character on the Autism Spectrum With an Actor Who Knows the Condition Firsthand

01/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty 101

Beauty 101: How to Create a "No Makeup" Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

01/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

ENCHANTED FOREST

Prepare to be Dazzled in Venice at This Year’s Orchid Show and Sale

01/25/2019 By Pam Daniel

NEST

A Historic Venice Estate Hits the Market

01/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

New Manatee County Neighborhood Will Include 84 Villas

01/25/2019 By Staff

On the Labyrinth Trail

Seven Sarasota Labyrinths for Meditating, Meandering and More

01/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Beautifully Renovated Laurel Park Bungalow

01/23/2019 By Robert Plunket

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Environment

Historian's Talk Will Raise Money for Maritime Museum

01/25/2019 By Staff

Data

Survey Finds Small Business Owners Concerned About 'Economic Uncertainty'

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Friendship Centers' Blooming Friendships

01/25/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Set the Stage

Catering Captain Tracey McCammack on How to Make a Party Stand Out

01/24/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Meet the Winners of Our 2019 Unity Awards

01/24/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Isaac Eger, Kay Kipling, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Gala Raises $1.2 Million for Cardiac Care

01/25/2019 By Staff

Education

Nonprofit Names New Preschool Program Director

01/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

01/24/2019 By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Claudia Baeza Gives Free Yoga Classes to Those Who Need Them Most

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

01/23/2019 By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

01/23/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe