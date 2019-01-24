  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 9 Things to Do: Jan. 24-30

Jerry Lee Lewis, Gladys Knight, FST’s gripping new production, an Art Battle and more.

By Ilene Denton 1/24/2019 at 9:32am

Alexander Stuart; (in black) Brooke Benson, Liam Tanner, Sam Mossler, Alex Teicheira. 

Image: Matthew Holler

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Now playing

FST brings us this highly absorbing play about a gifted autistic teen who tries to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbor’s dog. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Play; The New York Times called it “one of the most immersive works ever to wallop Broadway.” We got a chance to talk to its leading man, and there’s a fascinating twist to his story, here.  

Katelyn May and Ricardo Graziano in Sir Frederick Ashton’s Meditation from Thais.  

Image: Frank Atura

Sarasota Ballet: Transcending Movement

Jan. 25-28

Demand is so high for tickets to this weekend’s performances that the ballet company has added an extra Monday matinee. Could it be because former American Ballet Theatre principal Marcelo Gomes will be performing? 

Wu Han and David Finckel

Image: Lisa Marie Mazzucco

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Jan. 24

The Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series continues with the acclaimed chamber ensemble and its musicians: cellist David Finckel, pianist Wu Han, violinist David Hope and violist Paul Neubauer. 

Jerry Lee Lewis

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Jerry Lee Lewis

Jan. 27

“The Killer,” as he’s fondly known, makes a stop at the Van Wezel on his latest tour. Will there be a “Whole Lotta Shakin’” going on? We got a chance to chat with him here

Gladys Knight

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Gladys Knight

Jan. 26

The Empress of Soul, a seven-time Grammy winner, brings decades of hits to the Van Wezel just days before she sings the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Atlanta. Everybody now: “He’s leavin’ on that midnight train to Georgia…” 

Art Battle Sarasota

Jan. 26

Cheer on your favorite artists Saturday night at Selby Library as they compete to create paintings in just 20 minutes at this fun new event sponsored by the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. Plus there’s a sneak preview Friday night at the Art Ovation Hotel, as 2018 Florida State Art Battle champion Anthony Rooney gives a free live painting demonstration from 5 to 7 p.m.

Show jumping at Fox Lea Farm.

Image: Courtesy Fox Lea Farm

Show Jumping Under the Stars at Fox Lea Farm 

Jan. 23-27

Looking for something new to do? The Show Jumping Under the Stars Grand Prix series of $25,000 Grand Prix Horse Show Jumping events is under way at Fox Lea Farm in Venice, continuing Wednesdays-Sundays every weekend through March 1. “Grand Prix Horse Show Jumping is an Olympic sport, requiring extraordinary athleticism from both horse and rider, with jumps close to 5 feet in height and 6 feet in width,” the folks at Fox Lea Farms tell us.

New Music New College: Ensemble Dal Niente

Jan. 26

As NMNC continues to celebrate its 20th season of bringing new, experimental, innovative music to town, it welcomes this Chicago-based ensemble, performing works by Katherine Young, Anthony Braxton, and MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellow George Lewis—all of them with their origins in improvisation. At New College’s Mildred Sainer Pavilion.

SaraSolo Festival 

Jan. 26-Feb. 3

Sixteen provocative one-man (or one-woman) shows by an eclectic group of solo performers take place over two weekends at the intimate Crocker Memorial Church.

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

