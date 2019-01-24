Workforce Development Nonprofit Names New Community Investment Manager

Cassandra Decker Image: Courtesy Jen Zak​

The workforce development nonprofit CareerSource Suncoast recently hired Cassandra Decker as its community investment manager. In the role, Decker will oversee a new regional workforce initiative and help lead conferences such as the State of Jobs Conference and the State of Talent Conference. Decker previously worked as a community engagement senior specialist for United Way Suncoast, where she redesigned and oversaw educational programs.