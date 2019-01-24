New hires
Workforce Development Nonprofit Names New Community Investment Manager
CareerSource Suncoast recently hired Cassandra Decker, who previously worked at United Way Suncoast.
The workforce development nonprofit CareerSource Suncoast recently hired Cassandra Decker as its community investment manager. In the role, Decker will oversee a new regional workforce initiative and help lead conferences such as the State of Jobs Conference and the State of Talent Conference. Decker previously worked as a community engagement senior specialist for United Way Suncoast, where she redesigned and oversaw educational programs.