Percentage of Americans Without Health Insurance Increases

The percentage of adult Americans not covered by health insurance rose to 13.7 percent at the end of last year, up from 12.2 percent a year prior and up from 10.9 percent in late 2016, according to new survey results published by Gallup on Wednesday. Gallup has been tracking the uninsured rate since 2008, when the rate stood at 14.6 percent. It reached a high point of 18 percent in the third quarter of 2013.