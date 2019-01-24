Politics
Lawmakers File Bills to Ban LGBT Discrimination in Employment and Housing
The 'Florida Competitive Workforce Act' would outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
State Rep. Jennifer Webb, D-St. Petersburg, and state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, together filed bills on Tuesday that would outlaw housing and employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state of Florida. The measure, dubbed the "Florida Competitive Workforce Act," would update the text of Florida civil rights statutes that currently bar discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, national origin and more. Webb's House bill has been cosponsored by state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota. State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a similar bill, the "Florida Inclusive Workforce Act," in the Senate on Wednesday. Versions of the bill have been filed many times in past years.