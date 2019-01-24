  1. News & City Life
Lawmakers File Bills to Ban LGBT Discrimination in Employment and Housing

The 'Florida Competitive Workforce Act' would outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

By Staff 1/24/2019 at 10:08am

Florida Rep. Jennifer Webb, D-St. Petersburg, being sworn in last fall

Image: Meredith Geddings

State Rep. Jennifer Webb, D-St. Petersburg, and state Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, together filed bills on Tuesday that would outlaw housing and employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state of Florida. The measure, dubbed the "Florida Competitive Workforce Act," would update the text of Florida civil rights statutes that currently bar discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, age, national origin and more. Webb's House bill has been cosponsored by state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota. State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a similar bill, the "Florida Inclusive Workforce Act," in the Senate on Wednesday. Versions of the bill have been filed many times in past years.

Lawmakers File Bills to Ban LGBT Discrimination in Employment and Housing

10:08am By Staff

