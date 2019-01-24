  1. Fashion & Shopping
Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

Try these four fab finds for romance.

By Megan McDonald 1/24/2019 at 8:00am Published in the February 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: Courtesy Trikona Designs

To Thine Own Self Be True

Sarasotan Jessie DiLorenzo is bringing a little extra love to the Suncoast through her handmade mala necklaces. Talismans for empowerment and well-being, each mala features 108 beads and a selection of stones that represent attributes like love, protection, strength, courage and more—and a reminder that your most important relationship is with yourself. $35-$100, trikonadesigns.com

Image: Courtesy Bite Beauty

Pucker Up

Make those lips look perfectly kissable on Valentine’s Day with a pretty, punchy lip color: Bite Beauty’s Crystal Creme Lip Crayon in Fuchsia Frosting. It’s guaranteed to turn heads—and best of all, it’s cruelty-free and made with organic, natural products. $24 at Sephora, 140 University Town Center Drive, Suite 279, Sarasota, (941) 702-9491

Image: Courtesy Camilyn Beth

Get Dressed Up

Got a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Wow them in the Camilyn Beth Collins dress, a twirly off-the-shoulder number in flirty pink with a red accent at the waist. Ideal for dinner, dancing or whatever your heart desires. $290, Camilyn Beth, 73 S. Palm Ave., Suite 214, Sarasota, camilynbeth.com

Image: Courtesy Sea Cup and Up

Snuggle Season

Snuggle up in this pretty robe and nightie combo by Cosabella (which means “beautiful thing”). Made in Italy from a modal cotton blend with lace trim and gold hardware, it’ll make you look and feel good. Robe, $172; nightgown, $140; Sea Cup and Up, 1810 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-2727

