Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

To Thine Own Self Be True

Sarasotan Jessie DiLorenzo is bringing a little extra love to the Suncoast through her handmade mala necklaces. Talismans for empowerment and well-being, each mala features 108 beads and a selection of stones that represent attributes like love, protection, strength, courage and more—and a reminder that your most important relationship is with yourself. $35-$100, trikonadesigns.com

Pucker Up

Make those lips look perfectly kissable on Valentine’s Day with a pretty, punchy lip color: Bite Beauty’s Crystal Creme Lip Crayon in Fuchsia Frosting. It’s guaranteed to turn heads—and best of all, it’s cruelty-free and made with organic, natural products. $24 at Sephora, 140 University Town Center Drive, Suite 279, Sarasota, (941) 702-9491

Get Dressed Up

Got a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Wow them in the Camilyn Beth Collins dress, a twirly off-the-shoulder number in flirty pink with a red accent at the waist. Ideal for dinner, dancing or whatever your heart desires. $290, Camilyn Beth, 73 S. Palm Ave., Suite 214, Sarasota, camilynbeth.com

Snuggle Season

Snuggle up in this pretty robe and nightie combo by Cosabella (which means “beautiful thing”). Made in Italy from a modal cotton blend with lace trim and gold hardware, it’ll make you look and feel good. Robe, $172; nightgown, $140; Sea Cup and Up, 1810 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota, (941) 951-2727