'Meet the Leaders' Event Focuses on Upcoming Legislative Session

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County is presenting the first in its 2019 Meet the Leaders Luncheon Series on Tuesday, Jan. 29, featuring state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and political analyst Susan MacManus. The theme is "Legislative Review & Forecast" and will cover regional and statewide election trends, implications for economic development and the tourism industry. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets are $50.