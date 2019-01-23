  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Politics

'Meet the Leaders' Event Focuses on Upcoming Legislative Session

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County event will feature state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and political analyst Susan MacManus.

By Staff 1/23/2019 at 9:42am

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota

Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County is presenting the first in its 2019 Meet the Leaders Luncheon Series on Tuesday, Jan. 29, featuring state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and political analyst Susan MacManus. The theme is "Legislative Review & Forecast" and will cover regional and statewide election trends, implications for economic development and the tourism industry. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets are $50.

Filed under
Joe Gruters, politics, Biz Daily, University of South Florida, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County
