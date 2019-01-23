Politics
'Meet the Leaders' Event Focuses on Upcoming Legislative Session
The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County event will feature state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and political analyst Susan MacManus.
The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County is presenting the first in its 2019 Meet the Leaders Luncheon Series on Tuesday, Jan. 29, featuring state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and political analyst Susan MacManus. The theme is "Legislative Review & Forecast" and will cover regional and statewide election trends, implications for economic development and the tourism industry. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets are $50.