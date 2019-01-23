  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

The Sarasota Memorial Health Care System center is expected to open next summer and will offer advanced radiation therapy and treatment.

By Staff 1/23/2019 at 10:30am

A rendering of the new Sarasota Memorial Health Care System radiation oncology center

Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System on Wednesday broke ground on its new radiation oncology center at 5350 University Parkway, Sarasota. The center is expected to open next summer and will offer advanced radiation therapy and treatment. The 17,000-square-foot facility will include two linear accelerators for external beam radiation, a CT simulator, radiation oncology physician offices, a patio area and more. The center is part of a $220 million Sarasota Memorial plan approved last year to develop a comprehensive cancer program that will offer services ranging from prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment to follow-up care, survivorship and support.

Filed under
cancer, Biz Daily, health care, construction, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

WEEKLY PLANNER

Culinary Tours, Chili Cook-Offs and More Local Dining Events

9:33am By Giulia Heyward

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

9:08am By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Missed Out on Tickets to Forks & Corks' Grand Tasting? You Can Still Get in on the Fun With These Winemaker Events

01/22/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2: "Born A King"/"Your Own Hairdresser"

11:09am By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Hermitage Artist Retreat Muse Luncheon

10:40am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

FST's Hand to God Tackles Serious Stuff Through Wild Comedy

01/21/2019 By Kay Kipling

Sneak Preview

Scott Hamilton on Living Strong with Cancer

01/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation Dinner-Dance

01/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's A Doll's House, Part 2 Offers Laughs and Reflection

01/20/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Real Estate Firm Names New Sales Associate, Marketing Director

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home and Condo Sales Drop in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

01/22/2019 By Staff

Real estate

New Home Staging Business Launches

01/21/2019 By Staff

Deals

Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

01/17/2019 By Staff

Construction

New Bradenton Development Announced

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Launches New Real Estate and Design Business

01/16/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Hermitage Artist Retreat Muse Luncheon

10:40am Photography by Lori Sax

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

9:48am By Staff

Politics

'Meet the Leaders' Event Focuses on Upcoming Legislative Session

9:42am By Staff

Education

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

9:36am By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

9:08am By Giulia Heyward

Politics

$15 Minimum Wage Could Be on Next Year's Ballot

01/22/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

9:48am By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center

10:30am By Staff

Bottoms Up

Omega-3 Innovations Launches New Fish Oil Vials

9:08am By Giulia Heyward

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe