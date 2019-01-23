Health care
Hospital Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Center
The Sarasota Memorial Health Care System center is expected to open next summer and will offer advanced radiation therapy and treatment.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System on Wednesday broke ground on its new radiation oncology center at 5350 University Parkway, Sarasota. The center is expected to open next summer and will offer advanced radiation therapy and treatment. The 17,000-square-foot facility will include two linear accelerators for external beam radiation, a CT simulator, radiation oncology physician offices, a patio area and more. The center is part of a $220 million Sarasota Memorial plan approved last year to develop a comprehensive cancer program that will offer services ranging from prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment to follow-up care, survivorship and support.