Gulf Coast Community Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2019-2020 scholarship program through Monday, March 4. The program is intended to help students of all ages pursue higher education at accredited technical schools, colleges and universities. Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County or Boca Grande and they must plan to attend a qualifying postsecondary institution during the 2019-2020 academic year. Last year, the foundation awarded 456 scholarships totaling more than $511,000. Since 1997, the foundation has awarded $7.7 million in scholarships. Apply online.