Culinary Tours, Chili Cook-Offs and More Local Dining Events

Take a culinary tour at St. Armands Circle

Wed., Jan. 23

Explore Venice's food scene on a culinary tours. Starting at 2 p.m., attendees can tour historic landmarks while munching on samples of local cuisine. Tickets are available online.

Thurs., Jan. 24

Starting at 11 a.m., this lunch tour begins in the center of St. Armands Circle. Equal parts historic tour of St. Armands and culinary experience, it features tastings at four stand-out Circle restaurants. Registration is required.

Fri., Jan. 25

Learn about the food preservation process known as dehydration at an upcoming workshop by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Services. Starting at 10 a.m., students will learn the practice of food dehydration and get tips for purchasing a dehydrator of their own. Tickets can be reserved online.

Sat., Jan. 26

Linksters Tap Room is hosting its fifth annual chili cook-off. Starting at 3 p.m., join the hungry crowd willing to judge the best recipe, or register online as a participant. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 24-Monday, Jan. 28

The Grand Tasting at The Ringling might be sold out, but there's still plenty of opportunities to participate in this indulgent, educational weekend of food and drink. Find out more here.