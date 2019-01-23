Boat Maker Launches New Partnership with Colorado Dealer

A Chris-Craft boat Image: Courtesy chriscraft.com

The Manatee County boat manufacturer Chris-Craft recently added Colorado's Action Water Sports to its dealer network. Based in Commerce City, Colorado, Action Water Sports is located near Denver, Pueblo, Fort Collins, Aspen and Steamboat Springs and has been open since 2015. Action Water Sports representatives recently attended the Denver Boat Show, displaying a handful of Chris-Craft models.