$15 Minimum Wage Could Be on Next Year's Ballot

John Morgan, the founder of the law firm Morgan & Morgan and a political activist best known for his advocacy for medial marijuana, announced Tuesday that organizers have collected enough signatures to request that the Supreme Court review language for a possible constitutional amendment that would raise Florida's minimum wage to $15. The current minimum wage in Florida is $8.46. If approved by the Supreme Court, organizers would need to collect more than 760,000 signatures to actually place the measure on the 2020 ballot.

According to Morgan, more than 120,000 Florida residents have signed petitions to support the amendment. Morgan explained his support for the measure by citing the fact that 40 percent of Americans don't have access to $400 in case of an emergency. "Our belief is that the single greatest issue facing America and Florida today is a living wage," Morgan said Tuesday, "that people are working harder and harder and getting further and further behind, that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer and the middle class is sinking into the abyss."