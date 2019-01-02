Visit Sarasota Executive to Discuss Challenges of Marketing During Red Tide

Erin Duggan Image: Courtesy Laura Coyle

Erin Duggan, the vice president of Visit Sarasota County, will discuss marketing during last year's red tide crisis at the next luncheon of the Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association, which takes place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Duggan will cover how Visit Sarasota County crafted and shaped its marketing messages, while experiencing conditions that changed from day to day and even hour by hour. The program includes lunch and takes place at the Holiday Inn Lido Beach, 233 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Sarasota. Tickets are $25-$35.