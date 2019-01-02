  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Funny Girl

Tiffany Jenkins Goes from Opioid Addict to Comedy Celeb

Jenkins, 33, has launched a website, jugglingthejenkins.com, and made scores of videos that have attracted millions of views.

Photography by David Hackett 1/2/2019 at 4:01pm Published in the January 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Tiffany Jenkins

Image: Evan Sigmund

In May 2017, Tiffany Jenkins was clean after years of opioid addiction, mothering three young children and holding down her job at a Sarasota building company. But she was restless and had so much to say that she started a blog. Then she wrote a book. And, just for grins, she produced a video satirizing mommy support groups. The 5:37-minute sketch, in which Jenkins plays four characters, including a Florida Cracker in a Gators hat and plaid flannel shirt, quickly went viral. A star was born.

Since then, Jenkins, 33, has launched a website, jugglingthejenkins.com, and made scores of videos that have attracted millions of views. Her Facebook page is approaching 3 million fans, and her book, High Achiever: The Shocking True Story of One Addict’s Double Life, has sold more than 31,000 copies, astonishing for a self-published story. She’s even taking her one-woman show on the road, drawing big crowds last fall in Wichita and Denver for This Show is Awkward AF. Ten more shows were added for early this year.

“It’s crazy how this could happen so fast,” Jenkins says. “Everywhere I go in Sarasota it seems like people recognize me, and that’s cool.”

A former cheerleading captain at Sarasota High, Jenkins started drinking her senior year. She dropped out and became addicted to opioids. She stole to feed her habit, was arrested 17 times and served four months in jail. When she was released six years ago, she was given the choice to return to her family or go to rehab. She chose rehab and has been sober ever since.

Most of her videos are comic sketches about life’s inanities. In Meeting My Personal Trainer LOL!, Jenkins plays both the trainer and herself. Asked if she has any medical conditions, Jenkins deadpans, “I have a very rare medical condition called can’tmovemybodyalot phobia.” In a scene from Why I Suck at Being a Girl, she sits on a bed, disheveled in a T-shirt and sweat pants, looking every bit the worn-out mom. A faceless voice tells her, “You look so sexy right now.” Jenkins replies, “Thanks, I haven’t showered in weeks and I look like a busted can of biscuits. But you can get up on it if you want to.”

Although she is starting to make more money than she ever imagined, Jenkins and her family still live in a house they rent from her father-in-law. When their old mini-van broke down, they splurged on an SUV.

“I have this underlying fear it could all end tomorrow,” Jenkins says, “so I’m not ready to start living like a Kardashian just yet.”

Filed under
social media
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

WEEKLY PLANNER

Health Expos, Vegan Buffets and More Local Dining Events

11:20am By Giulia Heyward

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

12/27/2018 By Staff

Case Closed

Hot Dogs With Natural Casing Are Worth Seeking Out

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

After a Rocky Start, The Overton Finds Its Footing

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's New Year's Resolutions

10:16am By Robert Plunket

Sneak Peek

Fridays@5 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat

12/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

12/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

12/27/2018 By Staff

From the Editor

From the Editor: An Awakening at New College

12/26/2018 By Susan Burns

Environment

Pulitzer-Winning Historian Speaks in Sarasota on Jan. 15

12/21/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

1:44pm By Staff

Trend Report

2019's Color of the Year is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

12/31/2018 By Heather Saba

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Health

New Wellness Spa Opens

12/20/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

12/19/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Hot 'Hoods

Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

3:18pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

West Villages Mirrors the Way We Live Now

3:09pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Laurel Park is Sarasota's Most Charming Downtown Neighborhood

2:55pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

It's Water, Water Everywhere at Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

2:32pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

The Rosemary District is a Hipster Haven

2:25pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Is Parrish the New "Center of the Universe”?

1:48pm By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Funny Girl

Tiffany Jenkins Goes from Opioid Addict to Comedy Celeb

4:01pm Photography by David Hackett

Public relations

Visit Sarasota Executive to Discuss Challenges of Marketing During Red Tide

1:34pm By Staff

What I've Learned

For 30 Years, Laurel Community Activist Sandra Terry Has Improved Lives, and She’s Still Not Done

1:31pm By David Hackett

Politics

County Commissioner to Outline Top Priorities for 2019

1:28pm By Staff

Breaking Away

R. Derek Black Was the Heir Apparent to America’s White Nationalist Movement. Then He Went to New College

10:54am By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's New Year's Resolutions

10:16am By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe