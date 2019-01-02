  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

WEEKLY PLANNER

Health Expos, Vegan Buffets and More Local Dining Events

Including a Shabbat dinner and a cooking class from Publix.

By Giulia Heyward 1/2/2019 at 11:20am

Image: Shutterstock

Publix Aprons Cooking School

Thursday, Jan. 3 

Publix's Aprons Cooking School wants to teach you how to cook at home in the new year, and this open house is the perfect opportunity to get schooled on what it has to offer. Arrive at 5 p.m. at 2875 University Parkway, Sarasota, for live cooking demonstrations and merchandise giveaways. More information can be online.

Israel Dinner and Shabbat

Friday, Jan. 4 

Hosted by the Israel Committee of Temple Emanu-El, this traditional dinner and shabbat starts at 5:45 p.m. From lahambajeen and Allepian beef stew to mini Sephardic desserts, it's a feast—and will be followed by speeches from religious schools director Sabrina Silverberg and former temple president Isaac Azerad. Tickets are available here

Richard's Foodporium Sixth Annual Health Expo 

Saturday, Jan. 5 

For lovers of superfoods, vitamins and more, Richard's Foodporium's Annual Health Expo is the place to be this weekend. Starting at 10 a.m. at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, attendees will meet local vendors, visit a kombucha garden or head to a kids' play area. Tickets are available here

No Added Oil Vegan Indian Buffet

Sunday, Jan. 6 

Flavors of India Bradenton and the SWFL Veg Fest are hosting an oil-free vegan buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to the 501(c)(3) non-profit aplantbasediet.org. Reservations can be made here.  

 

Filed under
Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

WEEKLY PLANNER

Health Expos, Vegan Buffets and More Local Dining Events

11:20am By Giulia Heyward

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

12/27/2018 By Staff

Case Closed

Hot Dogs With Natural Casing Are Worth Seeking Out

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

After a Rocky Start, The Overton Finds Its Footing

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's New Year's Resolutions

10:16am By Robert Plunket

Sneak Peek

Fridays@5 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat

12/28/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

12/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

12/27/2018 By Staff

From the Editor

From the Editor: An Awakening at New College

12/26/2018 By Susan Burns

Environment

Pulitzer-Winning Historian Speaks in Sarasota on Jan. 15

12/21/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

1:44pm By Staff

Trend Report

2019's Color of the Year is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

12/31/2018 By Heather Saba

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Health

New Wellness Spa Opens

12/20/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

12/19/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Hot 'Hoods

Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

3:18pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

West Villages Mirrors the Way We Live Now

3:09pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Laurel Park is Sarasota's Most Charming Downtown Neighborhood

2:55pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

It's Water, Water Everywhere at Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

2:32pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

The Rosemary District is a Hipster Haven

2:25pm By Robert Plunket

Hot 'Hoods

Is Parrish the New "Center of the Universe”?

1:48pm By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Funny Girl

Tiffany Jenkins Goes from Opioid Addict to Comedy Celeb

4:01pm Photography by David Hackett

Public relations

Visit Sarasota Executive to Discuss Challenges of Marketing During Red Tide

1:34pm By Staff

What I've Learned

For 30 Years, Laurel Community Activist Sandra Terry Has Improved Lives, and She’s Still Not Done

1:31pm By David Hackett

Politics

County Commissioner to Outline Top Priorities for 2019

1:28pm By Staff

Breaking Away

R. Derek Black Was the Heir Apparent to America’s White Nationalist Movement. Then He Went to New College

10:54am By Susan Burns

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox's New Year's Resolutions

10:16am By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe