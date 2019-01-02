Health Expos, Vegan Buffets and More Local Dining Events

Thursday, Jan. 3

Publix's Aprons Cooking School wants to teach you how to cook at home in the new year, and this open house is the perfect opportunity to get schooled on what it has to offer. Arrive at 5 p.m. at 2875 University Parkway, Sarasota, for live cooking demonstrations and merchandise giveaways. More information can be online.

Friday, Jan. 4

Hosted by the Israel Committee of Temple Emanu-El, this traditional dinner and shabbat starts at 5:45 p.m. From lahambajeen and Allepian beef stew to mini Sephardic desserts, it's a feast—and will be followed by speeches from religious schools director Sabrina Silverberg and former temple president Isaac Azerad. Tickets are available here.

Saturday, Jan. 5

For lovers of superfoods, vitamins and more, Richard's Foodporium's Annual Health Expo is the place to be this weekend. Starting at 10 a.m. at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, attendees will meet local vendors, visit a kombucha garden or head to a kids' play area. Tickets are available here.

Sunday, Jan. 6

Flavors of India Bradenton and the SWFL Veg Fest are hosting an oil-free vegan buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to the 501(c)(3) non-profit aplantbasediet.org. Reservations can be made here.