Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

After four months of declines, consumer confidence among Floridians increased in December, according to new survey results published by the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The bureau's consumer sentiment indicator rose by 3.1 points, from 95 in November to 98.1 last month. The monthly reading remains below the average reading for 2018. Floridians’ opinions of their personal financial situations now compared with a year ago increased, as did one's opinion of whether now is a good time to buy a major household item like an appliance, people's expectations for their personal financial situations over the coming year and their expectations for national economic conditions over the next year and over the next five years.