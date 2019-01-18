Education
State Grant Will Fund New Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently awarded $3.6 million to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently awarded a $3.6 million grant to State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota to create a new Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation. The training program will be developed by the college, local employers and both the Sarasota County and the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporations. The goal is to help meet workforce demands for businesses and industries in the region.