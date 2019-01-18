  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Philanthropy

Sarasota Magazine's 'Party With a Purpose' Takes Place Jan. 29

Our third annual GeneroCITY event brings together more than 50 local nonprofits.

By Staff 1/18/2019 at 12:34pm

A past Sarasota Magazine GeneroCity event

Image: Sarasota Magazine

Sarasota Magazine's third annual GeneroCITY event takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Dubbed "A Party With a Purpose," the event brings together more than 50 nonprofits, allowing both longtime supporters and those hoping to get involved a chance to learn more about the organizations. The event includes an expo featuring the nonprofits, as well as panel discussions that cover how to become a philanthropist and how to give back as a young professional. Tickets are $10-$20.

Filed under
philanthropy, nonprofits, Biz Daily, Generocity
Show Comments

News & City Life

