A past Sarasota Magazine GeneroCity event Image: Sarasota Magazine

Sarasota Magazine's third annual GeneroCITY event takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Dubbed "A Party With a Purpose," the event brings together more than 50 nonprofits, allowing both longtime supporters and those hoping to get involved a chance to learn more about the organizations. The event includes an expo featuring the nonprofits, as well as panel discussions that cover how to become a philanthropist and how to give back as a young professional. Tickets are $10-$20.