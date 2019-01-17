Yacht Club Picks Construction Firm for $340,000 Renovation

A rendering of the Bird Key Yacht Club project Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Venice's J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. was recently awarded the contract for the exterior renovation of a 2,200-square-foot outdoor dining area for the Bird Key Yacht Club. The $340,000 project is slated to begin this spring, with a three-month schedule to revamp the space. The construction team will demolish the existing deck and add an extension and exterior design details, including a new stainless steel railing, tile flooring and updated lighting and cabinetry. An awning system will also be installed and the outdoor seating capacity will double to approximately 60 seats.