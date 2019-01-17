  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

Shaq Attaq

Shaq Kicks Off Ringling College Library Association's Town Hall Lecture Series

The four-time NBA champion, businessman and doctor of education (yep, he has an Ed.D) was the first speaker in the lecture series' 39th season.

By Megan McDonald 1/17/2019 at 12:49pm

O'Neal received standing ovations at both his morning and evening talks. His portrait was painted by Ringling College of Art and Design student Jamie Green.

Image: Robert Pope Photography

Former NBA center Shaquille O'Neal—who's 7 feet 1 inch tall—really does tower over almost everything.

But it's not just his height that's larger than life—the four-time NBA champion, Olympian, Rookie of the Year and 15-time All Star's personality is equally outsized. At Ringling College Library Association's Town Hall lecture series, which kicked off its 39th season Wednesday, O'Neal showed off his sly sense of humor and his business acumen, and talked about how he's leveraged both into a career as a commentator, product spokesperson and celebrity influencer—and achieved massive post-NBA success.

The first athlete ever to take the podium at an Library Association talk, O'Neal described his military upbringing (his stepfather was an Army drill sergeant), his education (he has a master's degree in business and an Ed.D. in education), his belief that for a long time, he wasn't good enough to play basketball (it was Sarasota resident and legendary sports commentator Dick Vitale who changed his mind) and his philosophy on selling products, like Buick and Icy-Hot ("I want to make people laugh").

That desire is a recurring theme in everything O'Neal does, from his show Inside the NBA, which he co-hosts with Charles Barkley, to his sizable social media influence. (O'Neal was the first verified celebrity on Twitter.) "On social media, my strategy is 60 percent to make people laugh, 30 percent to inspire and 10 percent to sell something," he says.

O'Neal talks with local media before his lecture at the Van Wezel.

Image: Megan McDonald

He adds that former Laker Magic Johnson taught him the importance of "owning things," and that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' remarks about the importance of making products that can "change people's lives" have helped him choose his investments. For example, O'Neal backs Ring, which makes video doorbells and security cameras and wants to reduce crime in residential neighborhoods. (Ring, in turn, offers a "Shaq-urity" system that's approved by the big man himself.) His one business regret? Turning down Starbucks founder Howard Schultz's offer to launch a group of Starbucks franchises in black communities around the country. "I never saw a black person in my family drinking coffee," O'Neal says with a shrug and that boyish smile. "My mom drank hot chocolate. So I said, 'Black people don't drink coffee.'"

Schultz turned to Magic Johnson instead; Johnson at one point owned 105 Starbucks franchises and sold them back to the company in 2010 for an estimated $70 million. "Every time I see a brother at Starbucks drinking coffee, I shake my head," O'Neal says. 

And lest you think his interests end at business and basketball, O'Neal has a deep respect for the military and law enforcement, and is a police academy grad and a reserve officer sheriff's deputy in Clayton County, Georgia, where he lives. He even wants to run for sheriff in 2020. He's also deeply involved in philanthropy. He has played "Shaq-a-Claus" since he was a rookie for the Orlando Magic, buying gifts for needy children at Boys & Girls Clubs during the holiday season, and he hosts an annual "Shaqs-giving," too.

For O'Neal, everything comes back to the lessons he learned growing up. "I've always been a regular person that listened to his parents and followed his dreams and somehow became recognized around the world," he says. "It doesn't mean I’m better than you. I will always remain humble. It’s just the right thing to do."

For more information on the Ringling College Town Hall lecture series, click here. Upcoming speakers include James Comey (Feb. 4), Jimmy Wales (Feb. 18), Caroline Kennedy (March 4) and Ian Bremmer (April 11).

Filed under
Basketball, Ringling College of Art & Design
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

01/16/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Reading Our Tea Leaves

Want to Make Your Own Tea Blend? Here are Tips From an Expert

01/15/2019 By Megan McDonald

Let's Cook

Alex Jordan Brings the Flavors of Ethiopia to Sarasota

01/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Restaurants

New Beach Bistro Coming to Downtown Sarasota

01/09/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 17-23

12:53pm By Ilene Denton

Shaq Attaq

Shaq Kicks Off Ringling College Library Association's Town Hall Lecture Series

12:49pm By Megan McDonald

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:39am Photography by Lori Sax

Goodness Gracious

Jerry Lee Lewis Brings Throwback Rock 'n' Roll and Country to the Van Wezel

10:14am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tie a Ribbon On It

Tony Orlando Heads to Sarasota for First Live Performance at the Van Wezel

01/15/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Apples in Winter Serves Up a Touching Story

01/14/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

01/02/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Construction

New Bradenton Development Announced

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Launches New Real Estate and Design Business

01/16/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Michael Saunders' Palmer Ranch Office

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Five Neighborhoods Where Everything Is About to Change

01/14/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Lakewood Ranch, West Villages High in New Ranking of Top-Selling Communities

01/11/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Shaq Attaq

Shaq Kicks Off Ringling College Library Association's Town Hall Lecture Series

12:49pm By Megan McDonald

Limelight

NCJW Women in Power Luncheon

10:39am Photography by Lori Sax

Education

Half-Day Workshop Focuses on Creativity and Innovation

01/16/2019 By Staff

Environment

City Staff to Offer Update on 100 Percent Renewable Energy Pledge

01/16/2019 By Staff

Tie a Ribbon On It

Tony Orlando Heads to Sarasota for First Live Performance at the Van Wezel

01/15/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Finance

Federal Reserve Economist to Discuss U.S. Manufacturing on Feb. 1

01/15/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe