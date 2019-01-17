Printing Company Opens Sarasota Location

Steve Rowe Image: Courtesy Brieanne Charp

SpeedPro Imaging Affinity Solutions, a wide-format printing and graphics franchise, recently opened a new location in Sarasota. The company works on projects such as experiential office design, wall murals, event graphics, trade show displays, vehicle wraps and more. Its new studio is located at 1054 N. East Ave., Sarasota. The Sarasota SpeedPro franchise is owned and operated by Steve Rowe. Prior to joining SpeedPro, Rowe was the vice president for the Asia Pacific branch of Lanxess, working as regional head of information technology.