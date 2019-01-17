Myakka City Town Hall to Address Concerns About Traffic, Accidents

Alyssa Gay Consulting is organizing a public town hall to address concerns about traffic and vehicle accidents in Myakka City. The meeting runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Bethany Baptist Church, 26604 State Road 64 E., Myakka City. Representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department and Myakka City Fire Rescue will participate, as will state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Bradenton.