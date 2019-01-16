Weekly Planner
Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events
Including move night at the Overton and dinner with a magic show.
Movie Night + Market
Thursday, Jan. 17
Watch the fan-favorite Little Shop of Horrors in the Rosemary District. Come early at 5 p.m. to shop from dozens of local vendors and enjoy delicious food from the Overton. In collaboration with the Sarasota Film Festival, the movie screening starts at 6:30 p.m.
An Evening of Magic and Fine Food
Friday, Jan. 18
Magician Howard Stevens has a seat reserved at Chef Rolf's New Florida Kitchen. Starting at 6:30 p.m., he'll give the audience an intimate magic show. With complimentary champagne and a menu designed just for this event, it'll be magic in more ways than one.
Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival
Friday, Jan. 18
From Cajun-style crawfish to raw oysters, this festival is every seafood lover's dream. Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, enjoy a beer garden, live music and plenty of delicious bites fresh off the boat. More information can be found on their website.
A Taste of St. Armands
Saturday, Jan. 19
There are few decisions as difficult as which restaurant to eat at while you're at St. Armands. For anyone needing a cheat sheet, the annual Taste of St. Armands features 17 well-established restaurants catering this event on the circle. Hungry attendants can begin showing up at 5 p.m. for plenty of good food, a silent auction and live music. Tickets are available online.
Canning 101: Jam Making
Sunday, Jan. 20
The best jams and jellies are made from scratch. This workshop provides a crash course in jam-making for everyone from seasoned canning pros to newly interested students. This workshop begins at 12:30 p.m. with a lecture on background of jam making, which is followed by a hands-on demonstration. Students will leave with a homemade seasonal jam of their choice. Register online.