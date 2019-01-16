Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

The Overton is hosting a movie night at its location this week. Image: Chad Spencer

Thursday, Jan. 17

Watch the fan-favorite Little Shop of Horrors in the Rosemary District. Come early at 5 p.m. to shop from dozens of local vendors and enjoy delicious food from the Overton. In collaboration with the Sarasota Film Festival, the movie screening starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Magician Howard Stevens has a seat reserved at Chef Rolf's New Florida Kitchen. Starting at 6:30 p.m., he'll give the audience an intimate magic show. With complimentary champagne and a menu designed just for this event, it'll be magic in more ways than one.

Friday, Jan. 18

From Cajun-style crawfish to raw oysters, this festival is every seafood lover's dream. Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, enjoy a beer garden, live music and plenty of delicious bites fresh off the boat. More information can be found on their website.

Saturday, Jan. 19

There are few decisions as difficult as which restaurant to eat at while you're at St. Armands. For anyone needing a cheat sheet, the annual Taste of St. Armands features 17 well-established restaurants catering this event on the circle. Hungry attendants can begin showing up at 5 p.m. for plenty of good food, a silent auction and live music. Tickets are available online.

Sunday, Jan. 20

The best jams and jellies are made from scratch. This workshop provides a crash course in jam-making for everyone from seasoned canning pros to newly interested students. This workshop begins at 12:30 p.m. with a lecture on background of jam making, which is followed by a hands-on demonstration. Students will leave with a homemade seasonal jam of their choice. Register online.