Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival, A Taste of St. Armands and More Local Dining Events

Including move night at the Overton and dinner with a magic show.

By Giulia Heyward 1/16/2019 at 1:45pm

The Overton is hosting a movie night at its location this week. 

Image: Chad Spencer

Movie Night + Market

Thursday, Jan. 17 

Watch the fan-favorite Little Shop of Horrors  in the Rosemary District. Come early at 5 p.m. to shop from dozens of local vendors and enjoy delicious food from the Overton. In collaboration with the Sarasota Film Festival, the movie screening starts at 6:30 p.m. 

An Evening of Magic and Fine Food 

Friday, Jan. 18 

Magician Howard Stevens has a seat reserved at Chef Rolf's New Florida Kitchen. Starting at 6:30 p.m., he'll give the audience an intimate magic show. With complimentary champagne and a menu designed just for this event, it'll be magic in more ways than one. 

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

Friday, Jan. 18

From Cajun-style crawfish to raw oysters, this festival is every seafood lover's dream. Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, enjoy a beer garden, live music and plenty of delicious bites fresh off the boat. More information can be found on their website.

A Taste of St. Armands 

Saturday, Jan. 19

There are few decisions as difficult as which restaurant to eat at while you're at St. Armands. For anyone needing a cheat sheet, the annual Taste of St. Armands features 17 well-established restaurants catering this event  on the circle. Hungry attendants can begin showing up at 5 p.m. for plenty of good food, a silent auction and live music. Tickets are available online. 

Canning 101: Jam Making

Sunday, Jan. 20

The best jams and jellies are made from scratch. This workshop provides a crash course in jam-making for everyone from seasoned canning pros to newly interested students. This workshop begins at 12:30 p.m. with a lecture on background of jam making, which is followed by a hands-on demonstration. Students will leave with a homemade seasonal jam of their choice. Register online. 

