Realtor Launches New Real Estate and Design Business
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate realtor Jaime Anast recently launched The Sarasota Collection Realty, a new real estate business that is a division of the Sarasota Collection Home Store. The business offers bundled interior design and real estate services and connects clients with professionals in remodeling, repairs, home design and more.