Construction
New Bradenton Development Announced
Taylor Morrison plans to build The Heights between State Road 70 and University Parkway.
The homebuilder Taylor Morrison recently announced plans for a new neighborhood, The Heights, set to be built in Bradenton between State Road 70 and University Parkway. The Heights will contain two communities, Esplanade at The Heights and Grandview at The Heights, as well as walking trails, sitting areas, exercise stations and more. Overall, the development will take up approximately 200 acres.