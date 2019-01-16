Half-Day Workshop Focuses on Creativity and Innovation

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is offering a half-day workshop on innovation, creativity and continuous improvement from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 1, at the college's Lakewood Ranch campus, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Lakewood Ranch. The workshop is designed to use discussions and activities to help participants cultivate a mindset that will encourage developing new ideas. Jamie Marco of Evolve Business Consulting and Larry Face, the president of Next Level Achievement, will facilitate the workshop. The cost of the four-hour workshop is $149 per person or $125 per person for groups of three or more. Space is limited to 20 participants. To register, email kotwicl@scf.edu or call (941) 363-7218.