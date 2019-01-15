  1. Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

Roughly 100,000 visitors booked lodgings through Airbnb in Sarasota County in 2018, generating $22.8 million in revenue for local hosts.

By Staff 1/15/2019 at 9:35am

A property available through Airbnb

Image: Courtesy press.atairbnb.com

Roughly 100,000 visitors booked lodgings through Airbnb in Sarasota County in 2018, generating $22.8 million in revenue for local hosts, according to new stats released by the company. That's up from 67,000 guests and $13.3 million in revenue in 2017. In Manatee County, meanwhile, the number of guests in 2018 totaled 49,000, generating $12.4 million in revenue. Sarasota ranked as the No. 10 county in the state for revenue, while Manatee ranked No. 19. The top county in 2018 was Miami-Dade, which saw 954,000 visitors who generated $204 million in revenue. Overall, Florida hosts and homeowners earned a combined $810 million in income while welcoming approximately 4.5 million guest arrivals to the state in 2018.

