Todd Heibel Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Todd Heibel in its Palmer Ranch office. Heibel ran his own interior design company for 20 years and moved to Sarasota from New York City. He focuses his real estate work on downtown Sarasota, the Rosemary District and Hudson Bayou. He earned degrees from Syracuse University and the New York School of Interior Design.