Federal Reserve Economist to Discuss U.S. Manufacturing on Feb. 1

The Global Interdependence Center, the Financial Planning Association of the Suncoast and Cumberland Advisors are hosting a talk by William Strauss.

By Staff 1/15/2019 at 11:25am

William Strauss

Image: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

The Global Interdependence Center, the Financial Planning Association of the Suncoast and Cumberland Advisors are together hosting a talk by William Strauss, a senior economist and economic adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, on "U.S. Manufacturing in a Global Context" from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Strauss joined the Federal Reserve in 1982; his chief responsibilities include analyzing the current performance of the Midwest economy and the manufacturing sector for use in monetary policy. Registration is $50.

Federal Reserve, Sarasota Yacht Club, manufacturing, Cumberland Advisors, Financial Planning Association of the Suncoast, finance, Biz Daily, Global Interdependence Center
