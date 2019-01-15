Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

Anna Maria Island's Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club is hosting a job fair for full- and part-time positions that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29. The resort is looking to hire maintenance technicians, public attendants, housekeeping attendants, food and beverage supervisors, servers, kitchen supervisors, cooks and more. The resort is located at 5325 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. Find information about open positions online.