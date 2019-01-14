  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Apples in Winter Serves Up a Touching Story

Actress Roxanne Fay holds us throughout with her honesty in this one-woman show.

By Kay Kipling 1/14/2019 at 1:45pm

Roxanne Fay as Miriam in Urbanite Theatre's Apples in Winter.

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

What could sound more homey and inviting than a freshly baked apple pie, warm from the oven and smelling of delicious fruit and spices? It’s a dish that’s bound to make you think of your mother or grandmother at work in the kitchen on a cool fall day.

There’s an apple pie in the works at Urbanite Theatre in its production of Jennifer Fawcett’s one-woman play Apples in Winter. But it’s not being cooked in Grandma’s home kitchen, but rather in an institutional one, where voices and sounds outside its doors occasionally remind us that we are, in fact, inside a prison, where mother Miriam (Roxanne Fay) is preparing a pie for her adult son.

I’m not giving away much by revealing that, for it’s very soon that we begin to see Miriam/Fay commence work on the pie even as she tells us the reason she’s baking it. As she prepares her ingredients, mixes dough with her hands in a bowl, slices Granny Smith apples and rolls out the crust, the character shares with us that her son, Robert, is a prisoner here—in fact, on death row—and has been for more than 20 years, and that the pie is what he wants for his last meal. Of course she will make it, no matter how heart-breaking it is to do so; as a mother, what else can she do for him?

The circumstances of his crime and of his childhood and youth come out as Fay assembles her pie. Miriam herself did not come from a loving family background, so she and her husband Larry were determined to provide one for Robert. But the son was troubled sometimes even as a very young boy, and matters worsened in high school, leading to addiction and beyond.

Roxanne Fay in the prison kitchen, designed by Chad Eric Bergman.

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

How and why are the questions Miriam keeps asking herself, and us, but there are no answers. In just a little more than an hour’s running time, Apples in Winter describes the arc of a life, and the love of a mother that is unfailing despite everything. That the play manages to envelop us so fully is testament to Fawcett’s story, and to Fay’s performance. Warm and honest, Fay uses the intimacy of the play and the small theater space to engage us directly in her every emotion; we feel we know her, and so when there are moments of no speech, just the silence filled by a ticking kitchen timer, we can imagine what she is thinking from the look on her face.

Chad Eric Bergman’s prison kitchen is both sterile-looking and functional, with stove, sink, cutting board (knife securely attached) and a clock on the wall constantly reminding us of just what’s at stake here. Kirstin Franklin’s direction is taut and assured, helping Fay to deliver a very moving (and what must be for the actress, draining) performance.

Apples in Winter continues through Feb. 17; for tickets, call 321-1397 or visit urbanitetheatre.com.

Filed under
urbanite theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Let's Cook

Alex Jordan Brings the Flavors of Ethiopia to Sarasota

3:30pm By Megan McDonald

Restaurants

New Beach Bistro Coming to Downtown Sarasota

01/09/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Drum Circles, the Sugarbell Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/08/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Beer

Distributor Inks New Deal With Lakewood Ranch Brewery

01/08/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Apples in Winter Serves Up a Touching Story

1:45pm By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Gala 2019

11:48am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep's The Crucible Delivers High Heat

01/13/2019 By Kay Kipling

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Jan. 10-16

01/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

Stage Act

Actor Richard Henry Dies Onstage in Record-Breaking Numbers in Killer Comedy

01/09/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Trend Report

10 Faux Fur Jackets for Chilly Weather

01/11/2019 By Heather Saba

Technology

Three Social Media Hotshots Find Their Niche—and Their Audiences

01/10/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

01/02/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Lakewood Ranch, West Villages High in New Ranking of Top-Selling Communities

01/11/2019 By Staff

Construction

Builder Expands Commercial Division

01/10/2019 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Nature Rules at Venetian Golf & River Club

01/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

Gardening ABC’s

Ringling Museum Bayfront Gardens Workshops Set for January and February

01/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Debuts Jan. 20

01/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Real Estate Office Adds New Agent

01/04/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Science

Mote Names New Chief Innovation Officer

1:29pm By Staff

Marketing

Educational Events Intended to Help Hospitality Businesses Hurt By Red Tide

1:22pm By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Officials Named to Top Posts in State Republican Party

1:06pm By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Gala 2019

11:48am Photography by Lori Sax

New hires

Workforce Development Nonprofit Names New Program Manager

01/11/2019 By Staff

Transportation

Legacy Trail Overpass Opens

01/11/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

1:14pm By Staff

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

01/10/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe