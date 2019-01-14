  1. News & City Life
Sarasota Officials Named to Top Posts in State Republican Party

State Sen. Joe Gruters and Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler were recently named chairman and vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

By Staff 1/14/2019 at 1:06pm

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota

Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

Joe Gruters, a Republican state senator from Sarasota and the chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota, was recently named the new chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. Gruters has served as the chairman of the local party since 2008 and was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016. Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, meanwhile, was named vice chairman of the party.

