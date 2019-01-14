Mote Names New Chief Innovation Officer

Alex Beavers Image: Conor Goulding/Mote Marine Laboratory

Mote Marine Laboratory recently hired Alex Beavers as its chief innovation officer. In the role, Beavers will work to create new ventures, license agreements, products and services that are based on the inventions, discoveries and intellectual property created at Mote. Beavers has 40 years of experience in high-tech executive and entrepreneurial work; he most recently worked at the Stanford Research Institute in California.