Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

The Sarasota Modern hotel Image: Courtesy The Sarasota Modern

Two hospitality trade organizations, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Florida Bed and Breakfast Inns, recently partnered to form a new statewide organization: the Florida Inns Chapter. The Restaurant and Lodging Association represents more than 10,000 members, including independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association’s mission is to protect and promote Florida’s hospitality industry. Florida Bed and Breakfast Inns, meanwhile, had represented 45 innkeepers around the state that will now be represented by the Florida Inns Chapter. The new organization is the Restaurant and Lodging Association first special-interest chapter.