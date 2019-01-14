Educational Events Intended to Help Hospitality Businesses Hurt By Red Tide

Visit Sarasota County is hosting a two-part education initiative to help hospitality businesses use Google My Business features to communicate with customers concerned about red tide. The first part of the program is a webinar, "Leveraging Google in Red Tide Recovery Industry," which begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The second part of the program is a lunchtime event that begins at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Both events are free, but reservations are required. Register for the webinar online. Register for the luncheon by emailing ebalandra@visitsarasota.org.