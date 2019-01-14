Marketing
Educational Events Intended to Help Hospitality Businesses Hurt By Red Tide
Visit Sarasota County is helping hospitality businesses learn how to use Google My Business to communicate with customers concerned about red tide.
Visit Sarasota County is hosting a two-part education initiative to help hospitality businesses use Google My Business features to communicate with customers concerned about red tide. The first part of the program is a webinar, "Leveraging Google in Red Tide Recovery Industry," which begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The second part of the program is a lunchtime event that begins at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Both events are free, but reservations are required. Register for the webinar online. Register for the luncheon by emailing ebalandra@visitsarasota.org.