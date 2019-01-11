Workforce Development Nonprofit Names New Program Manager

Shauna Donahue Image: Courtesy Mireya Eavey

The workforce development nonprofit CareerEdge Funders Collaborative recently hired Shauna Donahue as program manager. In the role, Donahue will help manage workforce development initiatives, internal and external communications and grant administration; manage business and partner relationships; and coordinate special projects. During her two-year tenure at Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation, she managed a $4.3 million U.S. Department of Labor grant to help service members, veterans and military spouses receive training that leads to employment.