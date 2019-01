Bayfront Park's dolphin statue Image: John Pirman

A stroll through downtown’s Bayfront Park is popular with locals, visitors—and their dogs. The Dolphin Fountain at the park’s point has become something of a symbol of Sarasota’s bayfront lifestyle. Designed by Delta Fountains, the water sculpture shows dolphins frolicking; the fountain’s spray, which shoots up 40 feet, makes kids squeal with delight.