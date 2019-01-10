  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Neighborhood Watch

Nature Rules at Venetian Golf & River Club

A snapshot of real estate activity in the popular Venice community.

By Ilene Denton 1/10/2019 at 9:34am

Venetian Golf & River Club

Image: Courtesy Photo

Sure, the Venetian Golf & River Club, the upscale golf-course community east of I-75 and north of Laurel Road in east Venice, has a challenging 18-hole golf course and a lovely Mediterranean-style River Club clubhouse that’s the hub of all kinds of social activities.  

But what really sets the private, gated community apart from the many golf course communities in south Sarasota County, says Tom Treloar of Laura B. Kopple Realty, are its great nature walks.

The community has direct connection to walking trails that parallel the Myakka River via its 70-acre nature park, says Treloar. “Everywhere you go you’ll see people walking and riding bicycles.” (Golf carts, too, as the community allows them on its streets.) Birds and other wildlife are abundant, even more so because the golf course is one of just four area golf courses to be accepted into the Audubon International Signature Program for its environmentally sustainable practices.

Developed by WCI Communities in the mid-2000s, Venetian Golf & River Club is geared toward retirees, an estimated 50-50 mix of permanent residents and snowbirds. Single-family homes predominate, but there are also some condominiums of 1,800 to 2,100 square feet in two-story buildings.

People who buy here tend to stay, Treloar says, citing a client of Kopple’s who’s listing her 3,200-square-foot estate home and looking to downsize in the same neighborhood. A steady stream of homes comes on the market of all price ranges, he says, with list prices averaging in the mid-$300,000s to mid-$400,000s. 

No. of homes in the Venetian Golf & River Club: 1,382

No. of residential sales January-October 2018: 64

Range of sale prices: $178,000-$652,000

Active listings on Oct. 31, 2018: 44

Price range of those listings: $184,900-$774,900

Filed under
Venice real estate
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Restaurants

New Beach Bistro Coming to Downtown Sarasota

01/09/2019 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Drum Circles, the Sugarbell Festival and More Local Dining Events

01/08/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Beer

Distributor Inks New Deal With Lakewood Ranch Brewery

01/08/2019 By Staff

10 Bucks Or Less

A New Taqueria Specializes in the Home Cooking of Central Mexico

01/07/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Stage Act

Actor Richard Henry Dies Onstage in Record-Breaking Numbers in Killer Comedy

01/09/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Teen Dream

Sarasota's Truly Valued Mentors Teenage Girls and Helps Build Their Self-Esteem

01/08/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sports

Baseball Team Looking to Hire

01/08/2019 By Staff

The Notorious RBG

Journalist Irin Carmon on RBG, Women's Rights and Hope for the Future

01/07/2019 By Megan McDonald

Round two

With the NFL Playoffs Looming, a Former Venice High Football Star Hopes for More Super Bowl Magic

01/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Ghosts Makes for a Long, Strange Trip

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Wellness

Couple Opening Second Day Spa Franchise

01/09/2019 By Staff

Get Organized

13 Stylish Ways to Organize Your Beauty Products and Accessories

01/04/2019 By Heather Saba

Get Real

Ringling College’s Fashion Photography Exhibit Challenges the Industry’s Notions of Beauty

01/03/2019 By Kay Kipling

Retail

Florida Consumer Confidence Rises

01/02/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

2019's Color of the Year Is Living Coral—Here's How to Wear It

12/31/2018 By Heather Saba

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Builder Expands Commercial Division

10:05am By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Nature Rules at Venetian Golf & River Club

9:34am By Ilene Denton

Gardening ABC’s

Ringling Museum Bayfront Gardens Workshops Set for January and February

01/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse Debuts Jan. 20

01/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Real Estate Office Adds New Agent

01/04/2019 By Staff

Hot 'Hoods

Old, New, Enormous and Tiny, Here are Five Neighborhoods Where Everything’s About to Change

01/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Dolphins at Bayfront Park

10:18am Illustrations by John Pirman

New hires

Law Firm Names Two New Partners

10:11am By Staff

Deals

Moving Company Partners With National Firm

9:53am By Staff

Stage Act

Actor Richard Henry Dies Onstage in Record-Breaking Numbers in Killer Comedy

01/09/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Civil rights

NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Takes Place Feb. 2

01/09/2019 By Staff

New hires

Manufacturer Names New Senior Vice Presidents

01/09/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health

Teen Vaping Up in 2018

9:43am By Staff

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

12/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe