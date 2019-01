Law Firm Names Two New Partners

Jesse Butler (left) and Andrew Douberly Image: Courtesy Robert Schreitmueller

The Sarasota trial law firm Dickinson & Gibbons, P.A., recently named Jesse Butler and Andrew Douberly as partners. Butler represents clients in legal actions involving civil and commercial matters, specializing in product liability, consumer protection and complex tort cases. Douberly focuses his practice on auto and trucking litigation, premises liability, personal injury and criminal defense.