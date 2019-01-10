Builder Expands Commercial Division

The interior of the new StrataPT office Image: Courtesy Shauna Longshore

Ryan Perrone, the owner and founder of Nautilus Homes, recently expanded his company's commercial division, working on both design-build and renovation projects. Nautilus has hired new staff members and expanded its relationships with local vendors as part of the expansion. The Nautilus commercial division has completed a number of projects in the area, including an office for Sarasota's StrataPT, a physical therapy billing firm.