Three New Books Highlight Architects with Sarasota Connections

Victor Lundy Artist Architect Image: Courtesy Princeton Architectural Press

Victor Lundy was a founding member of the Sarasota School of Architecture movement who went on to design the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka and the U.S. Tax Court Building in Washington, D.C., which is on the National Register of Historic Places. (He was the honoree at the 2016 Sarasota MOD Weekend.) Due to be published in October by Princeton Architectural Press, Victor Lundy Artist Architect is the first book to document his distinguished career and includes many of his original drawings and paintings that are now held in the Library of Congress. Donna Kacmar is the editor.

Addison Mizner: The Architect Whose Genius Defined Palm Beach, by Stephen Perkins and James Caughman, chronicles the architect who brought the Mediterranean Revival style to South Florida in the early part of the 20th century. His influence can still be seen in the Med Rev houses that sprang up in Sarasota and Bradenton in the 1920s, and that were copied enthusiastically in new homes of the 2000s.

Environmental Modernism: The Architecture of Max Strang Image: Courtesy Max Strang

And Miami architect Max Strang, who opened a Sarasota office last year, has published Environmental Modernism: The Architecture of Max Strang, which traces the evolution of Florida modernism as it relates to his architectural practice. It includes handsome photos of Sarasota School of Architecture buildings, as well as his own award-winning projects. Strang grew up in a Gene Leedy-designed home in Winter Haven, and his own former Coral Gables home, the Rockhouse residence, was featured in episodes of Miami Vice.