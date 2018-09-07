Selby Gardens Adds Five New Board Members

Norbert Donelly Image: Courtesy Mischa Kirby

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens recently appointed new members to its board of trustees and elected new officers. Joining the board are Norbert Donelly, Marcy Klein, Cornelia Matson, Marianne McComb and Charlie Mueller; each will serve a three-year term. In leadership roles, board chairman Michael Wilson is joined by returning vice chair Pauline Wamsler Joerger. Newly appointed officers include Katherine Martucci as secretary and Andrew Economos as treasurer. Returning board members include J. Allison Archbold, Jean Weidner Goldstein, Teri Hansen, Daniel McDonald, Sharyn Weiner and Margaret Wise. Longtime trustee and member of the institution’s founding board Carlyle Luer serves as trustee emeritus.