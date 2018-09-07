Marketing
Public Relations Talk Focuses on How to 'Clarify Your Message'
The next luncheon hosted by the Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association will feature guest speaker Joel Eschenbach, whose talk is titled "Clarify Your Message So Your Customers Will Listen." Eschenbach is the founder, co-owner and creative director of Notion Design Group, a web design agency that specializes in websites with clear and concise messaging. He has been in the industry for more than 15 years. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at The Meadows Country Club, 3101 Longmeadow, Sarasota. Registration is $25-$35.