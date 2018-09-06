  1. Arts & Entertainment
New Music New College Arrives at 20th Anniversary Season

Expect the unexpected in the sounds of the season.

By Kay Kipling 9/6/2018 at 10:02am

So Percussion

Image: Evan Monroe Chapman

Anniversaries for different area cultural groups keep popping up everywhere this year, it seems. Case in point: New Music New College, which notes its 20th season in 2018-19.

NMNC, as it’s called, welcomed patrons and supporters to a season kickoff party at College Hall on the New College campus Wednesday, Sept. 5, with refreshments and remarks by its longtime director, Steve Miles. But the season brochure has been available for a couple of weeks; call 487-4888 or email events@ncf.edu to request a copy.

The season brings both newcomers and returning artists to town, and pre-concert talks, post-concert receptions and free artist conversations are also part of the mix. Tickets are free for New College students, faculty and staff, as well as students, faculty and staff of partner institutions USF Sarasota-Manatee, Ringling College of Art and Design, State College of Florida, FSU/Asolo Conservatory and Eckerd College, as well as Booker High VPA. For others, single event tickets are $15 each.

A quartet of master percussionists, Sō Percussion, leads things off Oct. 6 at Club Sudakoff on the campus, with Bryce Dessner’s Music for Wood and Strings and Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s Taxidermy. Both pieces are commissions for the ensemble.

On Nov. 10, Inter/Action offers new works featuring composer and electric guitarist Mark Dancigers, along with New College students, performing a piece that uses the sound of rain data as inspiration for improvisation and dance. The second half of the concert features the duo Grand Electric—Dancigers on guitar and electronics and New York-based pianist Aaron Wunsch--bridging the electric and acoustic worlds. In the Mildred Sainer Pavilion.

Chicago-based Ensemble Dal Niente is up next, Jan. 26 in the Sainer. On the program are works by Katherine Young, Anthony Braxton and MacArthur Fellow George Lewis, who will join the group for the concert.

Composer George Lewis

Image: Courtesy New Music New College

An original New Music composition, influenced by a theme of migration, turns up in Tigers Above and Tigers Below, created in a blend of composition and performance by Eliza Ladd in collaboration with New College students. Ladd’s approach combines the sounds of objects and human movement with layers of primitive voice and song. Feb. 15, 16 and 17 in the Black Box Theater.

Wet Ink Ensemble

Image: Alexander Perelli

The season ends April 27 at Club Sudakoff with Wet Ink Ensemble performing Kate Soper’s Voices from the Killing Jar. (Soper’s Ipsa Dixit, which NMNC presented as a work-in-progress in 2015, was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Price). Voices from the Killing Jar depicts a series of female protagonists caught up in “helpless situations, inescapable fates, impossible fantasies and unlucky circumstances.” Sounds timely.

In addition, NMNC presents two special events featuring students working in electronic music, Dec. 7 and May 2. Find out more at newmusicnewcollege.org.

