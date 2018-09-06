Manufacturer Holding Career Fair Sept. 15

Inside PGT Innovations' factory Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

North Venice's PGT Innovations, which manufactures impact-resistant doors and windows, is holding a career fair from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 15, at its headquarters, 1070 Technology Drive, North Venice. You can see a list of open positions online. Career fair attendees will be treated to a tailgate party with complimentary food and beverages and new team members that are hired will receive a $500 signing bonus. PGT is Sarasota County's largest private employer, with more than 2,000 employees.